Toddler pulled from river rushed to hospital in critical condition

Police say a child is clinging to life after being pulled from the water in the Upper Valley Saturday.

Hartford police say they were called to the Quechee-West Hartford Road Bridge over the White River Saturday just after 6 p.m.

When they go there, they found people performing CPR on a toddler. The 1.5-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

"We believe the child accidentally fell in. We are not totally sure of the circumstances leading up to that. That is all under investigation right now," Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brad Vail said.

The child's name has not been released.