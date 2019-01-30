Top TV picks for watching the Super Bowl

If you're in the market for a new TV, there's good news.

"TVs have gotten bigger but they've also gotten less expensive," said Jim Willcox, a senior electronics editor for Consumer Reports.

Willcox shared his picks for best Super Bowl TV deals and says it's a good time to buy.

"We did a study a year ago and saw that in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, TVs were 22 percent cheaper," Willcox said.

TVs today are almost all very thin and smart, with streaming apps built in. What separates the new models is how they look and sound.

For people willing to spend about $2,300, an LG OLED TV is one of the highest rated.

"It has great picture quality. It has great sound quality. It has an unlimited viewing angle; so if you were to move off to the side of the TV, you would see the same picture as the person sitting in front of it," Willcox said.

A Vizio Quantum Series model is a little more affordable at about $1,500.

"They're trying to deliver that high-level performance at, you know, a more mid-level price point," Willcox said.

For those looking to spend less than $1,000, Consumer Reports recommends a 65-inch Samsung.

"For a lot of people this is a great set at a great price," Willcox said.

Most new TVs offer a higher resolution 4K picture even though there is very little 4K content available. And TV-makers are stepping up picture quality even more with 8K models.

"It just doesn't make sense. They are extremely pricey. We're just catching up with 4K content, so there is no 8K content," Willcox said.

He says if you're willing to wait, prices on today's best TVs will continue to drop.

Click here for the article in Consumer Reports.