Top glassblower named in 14th annual Pipe Classic

Burlington's Bern Gallery has named the winner of the 14th annual Pipe Classic.

Certo of Denver, Colorado took home the top prize for his piece.

He "blew" away 11 other participants from around the country. After a week of heat the competitors showcased their final pieces at Nectar's where the community voted for their favorite pipe Saturday night.

The creations ranged from small and intricate, to over-the-top and detailed. Besides taking home the coveted title the top three competitors also get a trophy and a brand new blow torch.

"This type of glass working sometimes can take long periods of time to make these pieces. These artists have exactly 12 hours to make these pieces. Incredibly limiting and challenging, but it's a competition. It was the first pipe-making competition in the whole world. The most important rule is that the piece is made from scratch. These guys are the best of the best, literally the best in the world. Not any glassblower can do what these guys are doing here," said Bern Gallery owner Tito Bern.