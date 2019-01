A viewer sent us photos of a total lunar eclipse which was followed with a supermoon.

Last night, the moon, earth and sun all lined up to create the eclipse. There won't be another one until 2021.

It was also the year's first supermoon when a full moon appears a bit bigger and brighter because it is slightly closer.

Janalee Marcille says she took the photos after looking out her window in Lake Bomoseen.