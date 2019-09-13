Tour boat to cruise again on Lake Memphremagog

The Northern Star will be heading back out for cruises on Lake Memphremagog in Newport.

Memphremagog Community Maritime Incorporated purchased the boat for $290,000.

The former owner was forced to close in 2017 after bad weather.

The boat was brought to the Northeast Kingdom from Burlington six years ago in pieces and now it will be used for cruises and educational opportunities.

"Most people knew that if it left the lake, they'd never see it again. And so what it means for the community is a continuation of that, of that service, the tourism that's going on. There's a big recreational tour opportunity currently in the Newport area with a focus on the lake and the recreational economy." said Patrick Martell, the president of Memphremagog Community Maritime Incorporated.

The boat will get up and running next May.