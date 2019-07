Take a one hour walking tour of the historic buildings surrounding the Old Base Oval in Plattsburgh.

The Old Base Oval has been a part of the Military Base from the War of 1812, until the closing of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base in, 1995.

Learn about the events that once took place at each site. Tours are free, but donations are accepted. They'll take place July 20, 27 and August 3 as well.

You can register by contacting the Clinton County Historical Association.