Tourism industry calls for state to invest in marketing

Vermonters in the tourism industry want lawmakers to invest in marketing the state.

It was part of a new Tourism Day organized by Stowe Rep. Heidi Scheuermann. She says her goal is to help lawmakers understand the importance of tourism here.

Lawmakers heard testimony from people in many industries, including hospitality, ski resorts and farms. All said Vermont can't continue to count on its brand or reputation. They say there need to be new investments in marketing.

"If we can believe in the value, the values and believe in the state, then I think we owe it to the state to provide the tools and resources necessary to promote it effectively," said Tom Remp of the Billings Farm and Museum.

"A visitor is a potential taxpayer. A visitor is a potential college student. We know this. I cannot believe I'm having this conversation again after 31 years. I mean, the same conversation," said Roberta MacDonald of the Cabot Creamery.

State officials say tourism spending generates about $400 million in tax revenue.