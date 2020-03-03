BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) A noncomprehensive list of statewide Town Meeting Day results as reported to WCAX:
BURLINGTON
Burlington public safety tax increase--
City Council
SOUTH BURLINGTON
School Bond --
COMMUNICATIONS UNION DISTRICT RESULTS -- TO BE KNOWN AS NEK COMMUNITY BROADBAND
ST JOHNSBURY
GROTON - Yes
BURKE
BARNET - Yes
WHEELOCK - Yes
SHEFFIELD- Yes
STANNARD- Yes
SUTTON- Yes
KIRBY- Yes
GREENSBORO- Yes
COVENTRY
CRAFTSBURY
EAST HAVEN
HARDWICK - Yes
NEWARK- Yes
GLOVER- Yes
LYNDON- Yes
ALBANY- Yes
BARTON- Yes
LOWELL- Yes
BRIGHTON- Yes
PEACHAM- Yes
WATERFORD- Yes
DANVILLE - Yes
CONCORD
WALDEN- Yes
RYEGATE- Yes
Act 46 School District Mergers
ADDISON
Contested school board race between George Eisenhardt and Amy Kittredge --
BRATTLEBORO
Vote to install a mayoral form of government --
BRIDPORT
$1.27 million bridge repairs--
BELLOWS FALLS
Vote to spend $12 to evaluate historic train station purchase --
COLCHESTER
Budget to include $207K for full staffers to accommodate shared fire department changes.
CORNWALL
Cornwall & Salisbury at hometown district vs. at large voting in the Addison Central School District as well as no schools closed without a vote --
ESSEX
Dedicated representation between Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction--
FAIR HAVEN
Animal Mayoral Race--
FAYSTON
Contribute $15K to a shared Mad River Valley ambulance service--
FERRISBURGH
Allowing voters to decide on a building maintenance fund increase to fix town office building--
HARTFORD
Fair and impartial policing policy--
HINESBURG
8.2% budget increase including a dedicated town-wide ambulance service
JOHNSON
Negotiate to buy the town clock tower--
MONKTON
$1.7 million municipal building--
SALISBURY
Cornwall & Salisbury at hometown district vs. at large voting in the Addison Central School District as well as no schools closed without a vote --
ST. ALBANS
ST. GEORGE
Authorize the selectboard to sell one or both remaining unsold permitted lots in the town center subdivision--
VERGENNES
Non-resident voting on municipal issues--
WARREN
Contribute $15K to a shared Mad River Valley ambulance service--
WAITSFIELD
Contribute $15K to a shared Mad River Valley ambulance service--
WINOOSKI
$3.5 million bond on public drinking water system-- Yes