A noncomprehensive list of statewide Town Meeting Day results as reported to WCAX:

BURLINGTON

Burlington public safety tax increase--

Housing Trust Fund Tax--

City Council

________________________

SOUTH BURLINGTON

School Bond --

___________________________

COMMUNICATIONS UNION DISTRICT RESULTS -- TO BE KNOWN AS NEK COMMUNITY BROADBAND

ST JOHNSBURY

GROTON - Yes

BURKE

BARNET - Yes

WHEELOCK - Yes

SHEFFIELD- Yes

STANNARD- Yes

SUTTON- Yes

KIRBY- Yes

GREENSBORO- Yes

COVENTRY

CRAFTSBURY

EAST HAVEN

HARDWICK - Yes

NEWARK- Yes

GLOVER- Yes

LYNDON- Yes

ALBANY- Yes

BARTON- Yes

LOWELL- Yes

BRIGHTON- Yes

PEACHAM- Yes

WATERFORD- Yes

DANVILLE - Yes

CONCORD

WALDEN- Yes

RYEGATE- Yes

_________________________

Act 46 School District Mergers

_________________________

ADDISON

Contested school board race between George Eisenhardt and Amy Kittredge --

_________________________

BRATTLEBORO

Vote to install a mayoral form of government --

_________________________

BRIDPORT

$1.27 million bridge repairs--

__________________________

BELLOWS FALLS

Vote to spend $12 to evaluate historic train station purchase --

_________________________

COLCHESTER

Budget to include $207K for full staffers to accommodate shared fire department changes.

_________________________

CORNWALL

Cornwall & Salisbury at hometown district vs. at large voting in the Addison Central School District as well as no schools closed without a vote --

__________________________

ESSEX

Dedicated representation between Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction--

_________________________

FAIR HAVEN

Animal Mayoral Race--

_________________________

FAYSTON

Contribute $15K to a shared Mad River Valley ambulance service--

_________________________

FERRISBURGH

Allowing voters to decide on a building maintenance fund increase to fix town office building--

_________________________

HARTFORD

Fair and impartial policing policy--

_________________________

HINESBURG

8.2% budget increase including a dedicated town-wide ambulance service

_________________________

JOHNSON

Negotiate to buy the town clock tower--

_________________________

MONKTON

$1.7 million municipal building--

_________________________

SALISBURY

Cornwall & Salisbury at hometown district vs. at large voting in the Addison Central School District as well as no schools closed without a vote --

_______________________

ST. ALBANS

St Albans swimming pool --

__________________________

ST. GEORGE

Authorize the selectboard to sell one or both remaining unsold permitted lots in the town center subdivision--

___________________________

VERGENNES

Non-resident voting on municipal issues--

____________________________

WARREN

Contribute $15K to a shared Mad River Valley ambulance service--

____________________________

WAITSFIELD

Contribute $15K to a shared Mad River Valley ambulance service--

_____________________________

WINOOSKI

$3.5 million bond on public drinking water system-- Yes

Complete Results