Town adopts social media policy after fake account scandal

A Vermont city has adopted a new social media policy that would ban anonymous accounts in the wake of a scandal at a neighboring police department.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Rockingham town manager had told the board on Tuesday that she wanted to made changes to the policy before it was adopted in order to avoid the type of behavior that led to the resignation of Burlington's police chief.

The deputy chief named to succeed him on an interim basis was demoted after it was learned she too had an anonymous account.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/19/2019 8:23:17 PM (GMT -5:00)