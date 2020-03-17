Town considers options for management of opera house

A New Hampshire town is considering its options for who is best to manage its opera house.

The Caledonian Record reports the vision to grow the town-owned Littleton Opera House was blurred after voters rejected an article last week authorizing selectmen to enter into a lease with Upstage Players.

Residents rejected Article 36 last Tuesday that would have authorized the Board of Selectmen to negotiate and enter into a 10-year lease with the Littleton-based community theater production company.

Town officials had argued that a lease with the production company would have reduced the expense of the town managing the opera house.

3/16/2020 8:07:50 PM (GMT -4:00)