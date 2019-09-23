Town drafts law to restrict 'river corridor' development

A Vermont town is drafting a law that would restrict development within its river corridors.

The Rutland Herald reports the benefit to the town of Brandon would be that the community would pay less after a federal declared disaster.

Ed Bove, of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, says river corridors are where the riverbeds tend to move during or after storms. They are not to be confused with floodplains, which are where water rises and inundates the area.

He says the development restrictions for designated river corridors don't completely prohibit development, but what gets built into them needs to be designed a certain way and building permits must be sent to the state for review.

Some areas of Brandon are prone to flooding.

9/23/2019 5:01:21 AM (GMT -4:00)