Town of Essex, village of Essex Junction to discuss merger

The town of Essex and the village of Essex Junction are coming together tonight to talk about merging the two communities.

The town has three basic choices: to merge, to maintain the status quo or to separate.

The idea to separate came from a group of constituents who don't want to merge but still think something needs to change. And recently that group found a creative way to make its voice heard.

Town resident Irene Wrenner let her hair down and dusted off her leather jacket to perform an off-beat public comment during the last select board meeting.

"Sometimes that's the way you have to get a message across," Wrenner said.

Her message is that merging the town of Essex and the village of Essex Junction is not the best option.

"I heard someone say, 'We've got to stop the merger train.' And I thought, 'Bingo, this has got to be Locomotive Breath,'" Wrenner said.

Wrenner calls the Jethro Tull parody "Merger Breath." A member of the town of Essex select board for 12 years, Wrenner lost her bid for reelection in March but she hasn't pressed pause on her passion for local politics.

"After 14 years of saying, 'I want a fair merger plan. We need to do something besides shift taxes. We need to fix some of the other issues that are plaguing this town,' why not?" she said.

Some of the lyrics go"

"It's the same old costly tax shift,

From the village to their friends;

In the town who just keep watching;

Their property tax ascend."

"How can we change the prenup so that we're both really excited to be there? And how can we add some zest to this process so that it's a celebration and not a forced marriage, an arranged marriage?" Wrenner said. "We deserve better after 65 years of fighting over merger. Let's make sure that if we're going to do this next fall, it's the best it can be."

Next November, the town of Essex and Essex Junction residents will vote on whether to merge. Wrenner and others in town are suggesting officials consider separating the two communities and their governments instead, while continuing to share certain services, like law enforcement.

Wrenner's performance was music to many residents' ears but the Essex Town Selectboard and Village Trustees say they already talked about separating and decided unanimously it wasn't a good idea.

Those officials will hold a joint meeting tonight in Lincoln Hall at 7:15 p.m. to discuss the results of a survey that addresses all three options. Our Christina Guessferd will be there and she will tell you what happened there tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.