Town of Fairfax weighs pros and cons of cell tower

Connectivity is something that continues to be an issue in rural Vermont, but not everyone is embracing plans for a new Verizon cell tower in Fairfax.

Right now it's only a proposal, but some residents say there are apprehensive about the Verizon proposal.

"We get great service here, so why put it here," said Beverly Gates, who's lived in Fairfax for 50 years.

Gates says she enjoys the wildlife and that there are lots of deer, birds and bears. In her mind, her wooded paradise would cease to exist with a giant tower and there's no convincing her it's a good idea.

"I don't know what it's going to cause, we have a lot of wildlife back here and I just don't like it," she said.

The proposed tower would be built about a half-mile in the woods off Fletcher Road.

The Fairfax Town Manager Brad Docheff says it's not all bad.

"If this has a positive effect on the daily life of our residents that's good news, that what we want to do," he said.

He explains what the tower will do is increase the capacity for coverage in the area and won't stretch to areas like North Fairfax that are currently underserved, but it will allow the network to take in more data.

He says this could help the school and economic development of the town.

"Increased connectivity will be great for small homerun businesses, it will also make it easier for us to attract investment from outside of the community to start new businesses of any kind," said Docheff.

Docheff says if this tower goes up it would give the town extra money that it could reinvest in the school or put it the capital development fund. He says it could also mean lowering taxes.

Monday night at 7 p.m. the town will host an informational meeting to hear from a Verizon representative to answer questions including how much money the town could make as well as the environmental impacts and possible benefits.