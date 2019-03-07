Town officials to continue fight against school mergers

Town officials say they will continue to fight forced school mergers under Act 46 despite a judge denying a request for a temporary injunction.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports state Rep. Carolyn Partridge, who represents several towns that are suing over the merger, said Tuesday that the judge's decision was not a complete surprise and an appeal is likely.

The judge ruled Monday that the school districts failed to meet the threshold to qualify for an injunction and that it is unlikely they will prevail in their claim that Act 46 is unconstitutional.

Attorney Ines McGillion, who is suing on behalf of the school districts, says they are considering next steps in the litigation.

McGillion declined to comment on whether an appeal would be filed.

