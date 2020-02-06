Town plows, VTrans work to stay ahead of the storm

With upwards of a foot of snow expected in some areas Friday, road crews are trying to stay ahead of the storm. And while VTrans covers main roads and the interstate, there are dozens of town crews who are also working overtime to keep the roads safe.

Although VTrans takes care of Route 104 which goes through the center of Fairfax, there's over 60 miles of road in the town that only a handful of town employees are responsible for.

"Ideally, a single route would be four hours, but anyone who knows will tell you these guys work more than eight hours at a shot for sure," said Fairfax Town Manager Brad Doscheff.

Only three full-time employees and one part-time driver help keep over 60 miles of roads maintained during a winter storm in Fairfax.

"We've got some paved roads, we've got a lot of dirt, back roads that a lot of folks live, so when they're trying to get to work or school they've got to travel on those. It's pretty hilly terrain, so that guys have their work cut out for them," Doscheff said.

He says the crews are encouraged to take breaks, but plan to be available at heavy commute times.

Over on Route 2, VTrans drivers are hitting their route up to 10 times a day. Each truck is assigned a route no longer than 35 miles, with some being more challenging than others. While navigating high traffic areas can be a challenge for plow drivers, traffic can also help to break up clumps of road salt. "It helps break up the salt and meal it together," said Dan Shepard of VTrans.

He says crews are in constant contact and tracking where conditions are the worst. "I don't want to say it's a ballet, but there's a lot involved," he said.

While focusing on not hitting mailboxes and guardrails and navigating tight turns, other vehicles are another cause for concern. In a recent two week span five VTrans trucks were hit by vehicles. These crews say they'll keep the roads safe, while also asking drivers to help keep them safe.

"Everybody needs to have space, not just the plow drivers. It's everybody on the interstate, even on the secondary roads -- just give room," Shepard.

VTrans says they'll have crews out around the clock overnight and into the morning and say the morning commute should be decent, but as snow continues to fall throughout the day, it may stick to roads faster than it can be plowed. They say keep it slow and safe.

