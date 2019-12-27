Town to fund study on regionalization of emergency services

A Vermont town is helping fund a study to consider the regionalization of emergency services.

The Lyndon Select Board voted Monday to contribute matching municipal grant funds to hire a consultant on the issue.

The Northeastern Vermont Development Association is administering the Department of Housing and Community Development grant.

St. Johnsbury has the only full-time, professional fire department in Caledonia County and is leading the pursuit of regionalization.

St. Johnsbury responds to local emergencies but also assists neighboring volunteer departments as part of the regional mutual aid system.

Officials have said the set-up is unsustainable and a volunteer shortage in neighboring departments puts residents at risk.

12/26/2019 9:53:42 PM (GMT -5:00)