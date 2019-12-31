Windham County town votes for school district divorce

The town of Halifax, Vermont, has voted to separate from a newly-merged school district imposed under Act 46.

Residents voted 48-0 to withdraw from the Southern Valley Unified District. The town's board of civil authority hand-counted the vote. Officials say they will present the vote to the Secretary of State Wednesday. Readsboro will vote Jan. 20.

Halifax and Readsboro are the first towns considering dissolving an Act 46 merger. The school board chairman says the towns originally decided to consolidate so the state could not force them into a different merger with a larger district. Another school board member says problems came up when an engineering assessment found it would cost about $1.6 million to renovate the Readsboro school building.