Towns look at restricting marijuana sales before they start

It has been more than a year since recreational marijuana was legalized in Vermont but sales are still not allowed. Lawmakers tabled that debate this year. So, now, some communities are taking matters into their own hands.

Clarendon is a small town with about 2,500 residents. There's a car dealership and there's a convenience store. But town officials say there is one type of business that they do not want coming to town, and that is marijuana dispensaries.

"I think it is a terrible idea to sell marijuana in the state. I think it is a terrible idea to cultivate marijuana," Art Peterson said.

Peterson has lived in Clarendon for 40 years. After marijuana became legal in Vermont in July 2018, he petitioned his select board.

"When I saw that that stuff was being proposed, I thought the way to protect our town, our kids, our community, our family life was to prohibit those shops," Peterson said.

He formed a committee and helped write a town ordinance banning marijuana dispensaries for both medical and recreational use. He says he modeled the language after Newport, a Northeast Kingdom city that passed a similar ordinance last year.

After months of public meetings, the Clarendon select board unanimously supported the ordinance.

"For me, you know I'm a product of the '60s, a Vietnam veteran, I don't want to see this stuff in town. I don't believe it's a good thing for our youth," said Mike Klopchin, the select board chair.

Other towns are also grappling with marijuana-related issues despite the fact that sales remain illegal in the Green Mountain State. Killington will be holding public meetings in the near future about a possible dispensary ban in that community. The nearby ski town of Ludlow passed an ordinance that prohibits smoking on public property.

But marijuana supporters say there is a bit of hypocrisy at play. The lone convenience store in Clarendon sells alcohol, which some say is worse than pot.

"It's not like getting drunk and wrecking things," said Maranda Albrecht of Chester.

Our Adam Sullivan bumped into Albrecht and her friends at a Clarendon swimming hole. Albrecht has epilepsy and says marijuana gave her her life back.

"I had multiple seizures and when I started smoking, they stopped," she said. "So, I fully support marijuana."

The Clarendon select board plans to officially pass the new ordinance Aug. 26. Those opposed will then have 44 days to get enough signatures-- 5 percent of the town is needed-- in order to get the issue on the Town Meeting Day ballot.