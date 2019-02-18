Town's ski rope tow won't be running this winter

A town-operated rope tow for skiers won't be running this winter in the village of Bellows Falls.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the ski tow that has operated periodically for the past 70 years still needs repairs and won't be open for school vacation next week. The small ski area also provided lighted night skiing.

The town manager says the town bought a new rope for the tow but it needs to be spliced and other repairs to the lift are needed. She says a tree fell on the rope tow earlier in the year, breaking a pulley.

A select board member had recently asked about recreation activities for Rockingham kids during the upcoming school vacation week.

