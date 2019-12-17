Toys for Tots making difference for Upper Valley families on tight budget

While the economy may be booming for some, the holidays can be a stressful time of year for families who live paycheck to paycheck. But the Toys for Tots holiday program helps make sure the little ones get presents no matter what.

It's a busy morning at the Toys For Tots popup location in West Lebanon. Chris Bascom is shopping for his two kids and says he's a little short on cash.

"It's kind of hard to make rent on that and plus, going out and buying Christmas gifts for everybody," Bascom said.

And Bascom is not alone. "This year we have done 2,617 children, with 16,325 toys out the door," said Rick Maynard, who has been organizing the local program for the past 20 years.

And that number, like the need in the community, continues to rise. Last year, nearly 10,000 kids in the Upper Valley, in both New Hampshire and Vermont, received toys through the program. It's one of roughly 870 sites across the country organized by local Marine Corps Leagues.

"I went in at 17 and got hurt before I went to Vietnam and got a medical discharge. That is one of the reasons I do this -- to try to give back and make up for my short length of service," Maynard said.

Families getting the toys have been referred by area outreach agencies. "If I had to put it in one word -- it's all about the kids," Maynard said.

And in some cases, buying presents can force tough decisions.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: The fact that you don't have to spend money on gifts helps put groceries on the table?

Chris Bascom: Exactly.

Bascom says he appreciates the help. There are roughly 200 donation boxes throughout this community and volunteers make is all come together. "The volunteers you see in here this morning are Hypertherm employees who are on the clock," Maynard said.

The organization will be collecting toys at this location up until December 23rd and they will be handing them out right up through Christmas Eve so that all kids have a happy holiday.