Track official injured in crash thanks community for prayers

One of the men hurt in a car crash at Thunder Road is thanking the community.

Dean Gallison, 50, and Jonathan Lemay, 23, were hurt after a race car went over the retaining wall during a qualifying lap last Sunday at the Barre track.

Lemay is still in the hospital but in satisfactory condition.

Gallison is recovering at home. On Facebook, he thanked everyone for their kind words and prayers, and said, "To our racing family, you truly are the reason this crazy sport means so much to us. You have never let us down when it truly mattered and with you all by our side...."We Got This"!!! We'll see you all soon."