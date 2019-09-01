Track officials hospitalized after crash at Thunder Road

The 41st Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road was postponed after an on-track accident during qualifying on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by Thunder Road, a race car flew over a retaining wall and struck two track officials. They say both officials were sent to the hospital, and that both were awake and alert when they were transported.

The event was postponed and more information regarding a rain check and completion of the race will be announced this week.

