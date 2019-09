Our partners at Seven Days are following up on last month's release of a list of priests accused of sexual abuse in Vermont since 1950. Thirty-nine were seen as "credibly accused." Of those, 12 men are still alive.

Seven Days worked to track them down to get their sides, and to see if they would admit to abuse after all these years.

Seven Days' Molly Walsh spoke with our Galen Ettlin about what Seven Days found. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for the story in Seven Days.