Slippery conditions and a crash are shutting down part of I-91 Friday night.

This is at the Hartland/Windsor exit.

VTrans says exit 8 on I-91 northbound will be closed for the rest of Friday night after a tractor-trailer crashed.

Officials say they're working to repair the damage, and a cleanup crew is on the scene.

VTrans says there was a lot of damage on the railings of the bridge.