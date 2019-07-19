Tractor-trailer filled with furniture catches fire and closes I-89 for hours

The southbound lanes of Interstate 89 are back open in Colchester after being closed throughout the early morning hours of Friday.

Fire crews were called to a tractor-trailer fire Thursday night around 11 p.m. between exits 17 and 16. When they got there, they found the trailer detached and on fire.

They say putting out the flames was challenging because there aren't any hydrants on the interstate, and also because the truck was carrying a full-load of unassembled furniture on pallets.

"A lot of pallets, unassembled furniture was stacked right from the floor to ceiling, from the front to back of the 53-foot trailer. It's difficult to get to a lot of the fire. It travels in between pallets. It's been difficult to put out," said Colchester Center Fire Chief Sandy Ladd.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Officials think the truck's brakes could have caught fire, but are still investigating.