Police say a tractor-trailer hauling milk came unhitched in Coventry early Wednesday, blocking part of Route 14.

Authorities say the loaded McDermott’s tractor trailer came unhitched as it made the left hand turn onto Route 14 from Route 5. It slid into the guard rails, lodging itself.

The tanker had to be pumped out before being moved, but no milk was lost.

The tractor-trailer only had a small amount of rear-end damage.