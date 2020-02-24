Tractor-trailer overturns on Interstate 93 in Canterbury

New Hampshire State Police say a tractor-trailer rolled over and caught fire on Interstate 93 North in Canterbury.

The truck carried a dump body that was half filled with gravel. One person was taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries Monday. Police said the driver went off the left side of the road. They are investigating.

Two lanes of travel were shut down and travel moved through the breakdown lane.

