Tractors roll through Charlotte for 19th annual parade

Celebrating farming and foliage for nearly two decades. Organizers say the Charlotte Tractor Parade continues gaining traction year after year.

More than 120 tractors made their way through Charlotte on Sunday.

"Growing up in this area, the tractor parade has been a thing for a long time in my life," said Brandon Curtis of Monkton.

For Brandon Curtis, the event is a chance to honor his late uncle who for the first time in nine years couldn't ride his tractor in the parade. So, Curtis stepped into his boots.

"He'll be able to come to his final tractor parade in the form of his tractor. Wishing he could see it now, see it here, be here to see it and ride in the haywagon behind it," Curtis said.

For others like Paul Dean, it's a chance to take a step back in time and show off his refurbished 1931 Toro.

"It was made for towing gang mowers on estates and golf courses and such. A neat little machine," he said.

Parade founder Carrie Spears says over the 19 years she's organized the event, she's seen one major change in the people who participate.

"It is a younger neighborhood in Charlotte. So I think we'll see quite a few young families, Spears said.

"I like how everyone's coming to it and having fun and some of them meeting new people, seeing people that they haven't seen in a while," said 12-year-old Katriya Learned of Charlotte.

"It brings a whole lot of people out here just to get together and to know one another better. The whole thing is just really amazing," 12-year-old Kaymin Karshagen of Charlotte said.