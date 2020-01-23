Trade council to help New Hampshire exporters

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has issued an executive order creating a state-level trade council following the U.S. Senate ratification of the United States-Mexico Canada Agreement.

Taylor Caswell is commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

He also heads the new council. He says it will help New Hampshire exporters take full advantage of the new agreement and navigate the new rules.

Caswell said the council will bring together industries, state, provincial, and federal stakeholders in all three countries.

