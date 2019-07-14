Road construction continues on Rt. 100

Starting Sunday evening at 7 p.m. Route 100 will be reduced to one lane with alternating one-way traffic until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews will continue leveling out the road every night this week through Friday. They'll be removing high shoulders to improve drainage along Route 100 and other cleanup in the project area. While residents say the reconstruction can be inconvenient at times, they say they're looking forward to the upgrades.

"They hit a water-main right here in front of the house. It wasn't even more than a small, little boulder that fell on it. I guess it's like 200-year-old clay. So they have a tough job ahead of them, so we can understand some of the tough things they need to deal with. They've been willing to move as much as they can, and we've got our ways to park across the street we're residents and get to work if we need to," said Waterbury resident Nathan Hamlin.

VTRANS says motorists should prepare for traffic delays. Crews have already installed guardrails along Route 100 starting at the I-89 interchange, heading north near Ben and Jerry's.