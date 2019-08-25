Traffic alert for Waterbury and Stowe

August 25 through Friday, August 30, Route 100 in Waterbury and Stowe will have intermittent lane closures near the I-89 bridges from 7 PM - 7 AM.

Crews will continue paving side roads starting near Ben and Jerry's, working their way north, as others work on the plug joints at the bridges. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the line striping along Route 100.

Flaggers and UTOs will be on site to assist, but expect delays.

Paving and rumble strips on the mainline are finished. The project completion is scheduled for October.