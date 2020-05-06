Traffic deaths up in Vt. and N.H.

Traffic deaths across the U.S. dropped for the third year in a row, but recent numbers in Vermont and New Hampshire show a recent increase.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there were about 36,000 traffic deaths in 2019. That's down 1.2 percent. Pedestrian deaths fell two percent compared to 2018.

But in New Hampshire, there were 33 deadly crashes between January 1, 2020 and May 3, 2020.

In the same time period in 2019, there were 19.

That's more than a 73 percent jump.

Over the past three years, there have been 102 traffic deaths in 2017, 147 in 2018 and 101 in 2019.

In Vermont, state police say there have been seven traffic deaths as of April 2020.

That's three more deaths than there were this time last year. Police say the ten-year average for this date is 11.