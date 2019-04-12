Traffic stop in Winhall reveals guns, drugs

Police say a traffic stop in the town of Winhall last week yielded illegal drugs and guns.

It happened last Friday. Officers say they pulled Clayton Tobin, 26, and arrested him for violating court conditions, including operation of a vehicle. During the arrest they allegedly found 20 bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.

After getting a warrant to search his back pack, police say they also found a Glock 17 handgun and a .22 Cal revolver along with heroin, crack cocaine and LSD.

Police say they found more drugs during a search at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, where he is being held for lack of $25,000 bail.