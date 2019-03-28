Pownal traffic stop leads to drug charges

Authorities say a traffic violation in Pownal ended in a drug arrest.

The Bennington County Sheriff's office says Tuesday afternoon a car cut it extremely close to a traffic stop on Route 7 and swerved away at the last minute. So the deputy went after the vehicle.

After issuing the driver a Move Over ticket, the deputy discovered one of the passengers had an active arrest warrant. When the man was arrested, the deputy says a package of heroin fell out of his pants leg.

Christopher Dessert was taken into custody on two arrest warrants. He also now faces new charges including possession of heroin and giving false information to law enforcement.

Dessert was arraigned and held on $5,000 bail.