Trails planned for parcel near Vermont's Mount Snow ski area

A 50-acre parcel near the Mount Snow ski in southern Vermont is going to be developed into a number of recreational trails over the next five years.

The town of Dover recently purchased the parcel and the intention is to link the Valley Trail with the Crosstown Trails by the Mount Snow Golf Club and a backcountry area between Mount Snow and Haystack mountain.

Tim Shannon of the Dover Area Recreational Trails Committee says the area is comprised of a huge maple forest that "has so much potential."

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the plan is to have a temporary loop for snowshoe users and cross-country skiers plus two small backcountry touring areas ready to ski or snowboard by this winter.

10/7/2019 5:23:47 AM (GMT -4:00)