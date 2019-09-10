Train vs. truck crash blocks Barre intersection

A messy collision between a truck and a freight train backed up traffic in Barre Tuesday.

Authorities say the dump truck crashed into the train on Perry Street around 2 p.m., causing a fuel tank on the train's engine to rupture and spill about 150 gallons of diesel.

No injuries were reported. Hazmat crews worked to mop up the mess and offload hundreds of gallons of fuel from the 2,500-gallon tank.

“We do have quite a bit of hazardous materials mitigation equipment that we can use and having a local spill contractor here in the city of Barre is very beneficial,” Barre Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Aldsworth said.

There's no word on what caused the crash. DMV is leading the investigation because it’s a commercial vehicle.

Authorities were asking drivers to avoid the bottom of Hill Street and South Main Street intersection.