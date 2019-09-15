Training in Tanzania

For the last nine months, we've been following volunteer fire fighter Brian Schwartz and his mission to provide equipment to firefighters in Tanzania.

The teacher filled his lab at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center with gear donated from various departments across Vermont and one in Canada. In May, the equipment was loaded up and shipped out.

Last month, Brian arrived in Iringa, Tanzania to train the firefighters there with their new equipment, almost 200 full sets of gear. Brian was there to see the equipment in action during a call to a structure fire at a home caused by faulty wiring.

Almost 100 villagers stood around the fire fighters in front of the burned home and learned what to do in case of emergency and how to best prepare for an event like this.

Many people have not been educated in fire safety due to the fact that the Iringa fire department originated in 2009.