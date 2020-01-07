Transgender boy sues NY state over sex on birth certificate

A transgender teen unable to change the sex listed on his New York birth certificate is suing the state.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Albany on Tuesday argues that transgender minors should have the ability to change their birth certificates, something that minors with documents issued in New York City and some other states can already do.

The 14-year-old high school boy was born in Ithaca and listed as a female. The lawsuit bought by Lambda Legal says he is stigmatized by a birth certificate that inaccurately portrays his identity.

