Transgender woman says she was forced to remove makeup for her driver’s license photo

A transgender woman said she was humiliated when state employees forced her to remove her makeup.

Jaydee Dolinar holds her temporary license photo in which a driver's license employee forced her to remove her makeup. (Source: KSTU/Tribune/CNN)

Jaydee Dolinar, a University of Utah doctoral student and geology instructor, knows a lot about looking through microscopes and being under them.

“Just being a member of the trans community, I’m used to being discriminated against on a daily basis unfortunately,” Dolinar said.

She’s particularly troubled by what happened when she replaced her license Wednesday.

They took her picture, but she said a supervisor told her she’d have to take her makeup off “because my appearance didn’t match my gender, it wouldn’t be able to be picked up by face recognition software,” Dolinar said.

When she asked what she should do, “She said, ‘Well, we have hand sanitizer you can use.’ Alright, so I used the hand sanitizer and paper towels and scrubbed it all off,” she said.

She scrubbed it off in the middle of the driver’s license office, as everyone watched, Dolinar said, something humiliating for her.

“That made me feel like I shouldn’t be a part of this community,” she said.

The Utah Driver License Division said there was a miscommunication with the supervisor over policy and that this shouldn’t have happened.

“We would definitely never support disrespecting any individual in our offices.” said Chris Caras, director of the department, who said they’ll implement additional training across the board.

“We obviously would not want one of these things to happen in our offices ever again,” he said.

“Policy misinterpretation? No, it was discriminatory, you know, completely discriminatory,” Dolinar said.

She has her temporary license with a picture of lipstick smeared across her face.

“It hurts a lot,” Dolinar said, a reminder of something she’d rather not look at or have others deal with.

“I don’t anybody to have to experience this. It’s terrible. It’s like, just have some humanity,” she said.

The Driver License Division said they worked with the organization Transgender Education Advocates of Utah to make a sensitivity training video a few years ago, but are now planning on additional training.

