Transmitter Construction Information: Update for Over-the-Air Antenna WCAX TV Viewers

For the past few weeks, WCAX viewers watching our over-the-air signal from our transmitter on Mount Mansfield may have noticed a loss of signal or other difficulties receiving WCAX, and our sub channels, Movies!, Ion and StartTV. Currently, those stations are being broadcast at a lower power using our auxiliary antenna while technicians upgrade our facility to a new transmitter with a brand new connection to the primary antenna. This project has been underway for several weeks, but since October 7, more viewers may have noticed the difference due to the change to the auxiliary antenna.

The technicians working on this required and important upgrade are in the midst of a construction project to install new custom-built transmitter equipment, new electrical service and replace almost a quarter-mile of transmission line (70+ sections of six-inch wide piping in 20-foot sections, each weighing more than 400 pounds) all while preserving and protecting the surrounding environment. This work is going quickly, but it is a large undertaking.

The plan is for this project to be complete and for WCAX to return to full power service on Thursday, October 24, on what we have been calling “Rescan Day,” because the improvements will require viewers to rescan their TV channels in order to see the new signal. This rescan is a one-time update, and is only necessary if you watch WCAX over the air, using an antenna to pick up the station on your television. If you watch WCAX using a service like cable or a satellite provider, your provider will do this for you; you should not have to take any action.

As a part of this work, WCAX along with some other local stations plan to test portions of the new equipment overnight from Friday, October 18, to Saturday, October 19, starting at 12:37am and continuing until complete, which we expect to take around four hours, until 4:30am on Saturday, October 19. During this time, the stations involved in the equipment test will be off the air. Viewers should be aware of this planned outage, and we are grateful to our technical teams and broadcast partners for their assistance in this project.

