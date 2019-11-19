Transmission tower fire interrupts Channel 3 broadcast signal

A fire at our transmission tower on Mount Mansfield interrupted the Channel 3 broadcast signal on Tuesday.

The fire at our tower in Stowe was discovered at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday when one of our engineers went to investigate trouble with the signal.

The fire now appears to be out. The Stowe Fire Department is inspecting the tower.

No one was injured.

Our signal is now back on Xfinity/Comcast and we are working to restore it on all of our platforms. It's not yet clear how long that will take. In the meantime, you can watch the Channel 3 News streaming live on our website, www.wcax.com.

WCAX co-owns that tower and transmission line with WPTZ.