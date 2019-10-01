Travelers trade in trash for train tickets

An eco-friendly way to travel is catching on around the world. People are trading in their trash for train tickets.

For commuters in Rome, plastic is the popular way to pay. Travelers are earning their train tickets one bottle at a time. At about a nickel each, 30 bottles pay for a standard fare. Each morning, people line up with a full bag in hand.

The Italian capital has a long history of trash troubles. Uncollected garbage often piles up outside famous landmarks. This turn-in project might be a turning point for the Eternal City. On average, more than 20,000 bottles are handed in each day.

Before the incentive began there were no recycling plants available in the city of 3 million. Now, with each deposit, commuters are providing further proof that one man's trash is another man's treasure.

The plastic payback idea started at subway stations in Beijing about seven years ago. Istanbul and Indonesia run similar programs.