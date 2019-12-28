Tree knocks out power at Killington

A power outage at the Killington Resort Saturday caused some skiers and riders to be stranded in an enclosed gondola for about an hour.

Officials say a tree fell and took out power lines, shutting down most of the south side of the mountain. Some lifts were able to run on back-up power, right away.

Some skiers and riders had be shuttled from Bear Peak over to the next peak, due to the outage.

Green Mountain Power was on scene making repairs and operations at the mountain are not expected to be impacted on Sunday.

No one was injured.