Tree removal is underway at Burlington City Hall Park as part of a controversial renovation project.

Workers were busy Monday cutting branches and putting them into a chipper. The city says it plans to remove about 50 unhealthy trees and replace them with younger ones -- a total loss of three trees.

A judge last week denied a last-ditch request for a preliminary injunction from a group opposed to the construction.

Construction is expected to finish up by the fall of 2020.