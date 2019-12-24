Trees helping to improve Vermont trout habitats

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is celebrating another year of healthy trout habitats.

Fish and Wildlife says more than 27 miles of brook trout streams have been improved by the placement of large trees. They're put in strategic locations to enhance habitat and stream function.

A six-year study found average brook trout abundance tripled in just three years at sites with the added trees.

Trout thrive in complex streams of pools and shallow areas that are used for feeding, reproducing and hiding from predators. But a history of clearing streams and rivers has left many with fewer trees and less complexity, which has hurt the trout population.