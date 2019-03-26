Trial Day 5: Lawyers to argue self-defense root of deadly Georgia shooting

Lawyers for a Georgia man accused of fatally shooting a man that tried to turn around in his driveway, are expected to bring up the self-defense argument in court Tuesday.

File photo

Ethan Gratton is accused of shooting and killing 57-year-old David Hill in January 2017. Police say Hill tried turning his tractor-trailer around in the Gratton's driveway, which led to a fight. Gratton is also accused of attempted second-degree murder of Mark Brito, who was shot in the head but survived.

The state has put more than a dozen witnesses on the stand during the five-day trial, including some of the first neighbors and state troopers on scene. The last witness testified yesterday. Tuesday, the defense brought witnesses who testified about the character of David Hill.

Defense attorney Kelly Green portrayed Hill as a community bully in her opening statement. At least two out-of-state experts are expected to testify in Gratton's defense. Gratton himself is also expected to take the stand.