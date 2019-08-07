Trial begins for New York man accused of murdering grandmother

Opening arguments got underway Wednesday in a North Country murder trial. Gustavo Segundo-Clark is accused of killing his grandmother in West Chazy last November.

Police say Segundo-Clark stabbed Ginger Clark, 73, with a kitchen knife during an argument on Thanksgiving and then fled in her car.

Wednesday, attorneys on both sides laid out their strategies for trial.

Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wiley started out explaining who the jury will hear from, like Segundo-Clark's mom, who first became worried after not hearing from her mother, Ginger Clark.

"'I've been calling her, I've been calling Gus, and I haven't heard from either one of them. I'm very concerned about Ginger,'" Wiley said.

He also said witnesses will be describing the scene on Rooney Road and there will be photo evidence.

"In the house, he went to the window, there was no car, no one was present, he looks into the side window through the kitchen and sees what appears to be legs coming out on the kitchen floor and a large, dark red pool on blood," Wiley said.

And the state says Segundo-Clark did it.

"Ginger Clark did not commit suicide," Wiley said.

"I would strongly caution you to remember the prosecution's opening statement is not evidence in this case," said Joe Mucia, Segundo-Clark's attorney.

Mucia had a much shorter opening statement than the prosecution. He focused less on what he will present in the case but he said when the jury sees the evidence presented, they will render a not guilty plea.

"The burden of this case in on the people to prove the allegation on Mr. Clark beyond reasonable doubt and it's your job to hold them to that burden," Mucia said.

The court took about an hour-and-a-half recess after opening statements before they brought out any of the witnesses in the case.

The prosecution called a lot of family members in who spoke with Ginger Clark often in the days leading up to her murder. The defense cross explained those witnesses about Segundo-Clark's upbringing and how his behavior changed from a child to teen to adult.

He also asked them questions about Segundo-Clark's visits to Behavioral Health Services North in Plattsburgh.

The prosecution also brought the 911 dispatch to the bench to explain the call that came in Nov. 22 regarding Ginger Clark's body and the first trooper on scene.

They have named off roughly 50 different witnesses who will provide some sort of testimony in the next three weeks of this case.