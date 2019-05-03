Trial date set for Vermont man accused in girlfriend's death

The former boyfriend of a woman who was found dead on a roadside embankment in Vermont nearly two years ago is scheduled to go on trial this summer.

The Times Argus reports that jury draw and the trial for Randal Gebo, 62, are expected to start in early July. A status conference was held on Thursday.

Gebo faces a felony first-degree murder charge and aggravated vehicle operation without the owner's consent in connection with the death of Cindy Cook, 59.

Cook's body was found in Middlesex in July 2017. An autopsy determined she had been strangled.

Gebo was arrested in Illinois a few days after Cook's body was found. Police say Gebo was driving the woman's car and using her credit cards.

Gebo is being held without bail.

