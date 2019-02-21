Trial for deadly I-89 wrong-way crash to get underway in April

A trial for the man accused of killing five teenagers in a wrong-way crash on I-89 in 2016 is set to begin in April.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Steven Bourgoin agreed Tuesday to begin jury selection for the trial in late April. A judge last summer denied defense lawyer's attempt to move the trial out of Chittenden County over concerns of pre-trial publicity.

Bourgoin has pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder. His lawyer has said he would use an insanity defense.

Four Harwood Union High School students and a friend who attended Kimball Union Academy in were killed in the crash.

