Trial for woman accused of killing husband delayed again

Officials say the trial for a Vermont woman charged with murder in the death of her husband has been delayed again.

Peggy Lee Shores, 53, of Mount Tabor, pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in February 2017. Police say she shot and killed David Shores, 54, in the couple's home on Dec. 11, 2016.

The Rutland Herald reports Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy said Tuesday that it was likely the trial would not start until the summer.

Shores contended her husband was walking upstairs from the basement when he tripped and accidentally shot himself.

Investigators say they determined from the angle of the shot that David Shores could not have been holding the gun when he was fatally shot.

